3 people suffer life-threatening injuries in Glen Allen shooting
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Three people suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Glen Allen early Thursday morning.
Henrico Police responded just after 1:30 a.m. to the 9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place, an apartment home community off Virginia Center Parkway.
“Henrico Police arrived and identified a crime scene spanning a large area of the community along Virginia Centerway Place and surrounding streets, including a vehicle that struck at least two parked vehicles,” police said in a news release.
The three victims were transported to local hospitals.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico police at 804-504-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
“Working together, we can help keep our communities safe,” police said.
