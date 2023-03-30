3 people suffer life-threatening injuries in Glen Allen shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Three people suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Glen Allen early Thursday morning.

Henrico Police responded just after 1:30 a.m. to the 9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place, an apartment home community off Virginia Center Parkway.

“Henrico Police arrived and identified a crime scene spanning a large area of the community along Virginia Centerway Place and surrounding streets, including a vehicle that struck at least two parked vehicles,” police said in a news release.

The three victims were transported to local hospitals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico police at 804-504-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

“Working together, we can help keep our communities safe,” police said.

