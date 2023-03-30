40 charged following 6-month narcotic investigation in Spartanburg Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that 40 people were recently charged as part of a 6-month narcotics investigation primarily on residents’ complaints.

Deputies said they began serving the arrest warrants at 8:30 a.m. on March 29, and 30 of the 40 suspects have been taken into custody. They added that one of the suspects, Delvin Davis, had 16 grams of Fentanyl when they located him.

Deputies encouraged people to call their narcotics tip number at (864) 595-5403 to report information related to illegal activity. According to deputies, people can remain anonymous when calling.

Here are the 40 suspects that were charged as part of the investigation.

