Asheville police investigating after one injured during Wednesday night shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after a shooting left one person injured Wednesday night.

Officers said they responded to Maple Crest Apartments on Lee Garden Lane after gunshots were reported at around 8:57 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that the victim had driven himself to the hospital after being shot in the upper right thigh and leg.

According to officers, they searched the area and found four shell casings along with broken glass.

Anyone with information regarding this situation or the shooter is asked to contact the police by sending an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application or texting TIP2APD to 847411. People can also call (828) 252-1110.

