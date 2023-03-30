Asheville police investigating after one injured during Wednesday night shooting

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating after a shooting left one person injured Wednesday night.

Officers said they responded to Maple Crest Apartments on Lee Garden Lane after gunshots were reported at around 8:57 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that the victim had driven himself to the hospital after being shot in the upper right thigh and leg.

According to officers, they searched the area and found four shell casings along with broken glass.

Anyone with information regarding this situation or the shooter is asked to contact the police by sending an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application or texting TIP2APD to 847411. People can also call (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies surround home on Travis Road in Anderson County.
Multiple people detained after deputies surround Anderson Co. home
Coroner called to crash on busy highway in Pickens Co.
Coroner identifies victim in crash on busy Pickens County highway
Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe
The campus was on lockdown for hours and there were reports of two suspects, a school official...
Students leave campus after reported shooting at NC college
Generic image of a microphone.
Live music bar in Greenville closing its doors

Latest News

Deputy shot, suspect on the run accused of killing 3
Deputy shot, suspect killed who was accused of shooting 3
Top 10 finalists named for Greenville County Teacher of the Year
Top 10: Finalists named for Greenville County Teacher of the Year
Lindsay Zika, ESOL Teacher at Greenville High
Top 10 finalists: 2023 Greenville County Schools Teacher of the Year
The campus was on lockdown for hours and there were reports of two suspects, a school official...
Students leave campus after reported shooting at NC college