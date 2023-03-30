Chasing a Championship, live from Dallas

DALLAS, TX (WIS) - The WIS News 10 team of Judi Gatson, Rick Henry, and Julia Westerman are broadcasting from Dallas, Texas throughout the weekend for coverage of the Gamecocks in their quest of winning back-to-back championships.

Head coach Dawn Staley and senior forward Aliyah Boston won big during the Naismith awards.

In Dallas? We will see you at the Adolphus Hotel‼️



Columbia FAMS, you know we didn't forget about you. Head over to Liberty Tap Room to watch the semifinal game! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/4Lv2iX0TcD — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 30, 2023

Staley was named the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. She has helped cultivate the current culture of women’s basketball at South Carolina leading the Gamecocks to an undefeated record so far this season.

Senior forward Aliyah Boston was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for Naismith Player of the Year. This year, Boston set the record for the most double-doubles in South Carolina history helping the Gamecocks reach a consecutive Final Four in the NCAA tournament.

South Carolina faces Naismith Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes Friday, March 31, in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.