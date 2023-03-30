Chasing a Championship, live from Dallas

Thursday fans are getting ready as the Gamecocks prepare for another championship run
Coverage of the Gamecocks at the Final Four.
Coverage of the Gamecocks at the Final Four.(WIS)
By Nevin Smith, Marcus Flowers and WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, TX (WIS) - The WIS News 10 team of Judi Gatson, Rick Henry, and Julia Westerman are broadcasting from Dallas, Texas throughout the weekend for coverage of the Gamecocks in their quest of winning back-to-back championships.

Head coach Dawn Staley and senior forward Aliyah Boston won big during the Naismith awards.

Staley was named the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. She has helped cultivate the current culture of women’s basketball at South Carolina leading the Gamecocks to an undefeated record so far this season.

Senior forward Aliyah Boston was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for Naismith Player of the Year. This year, Boston set the record for the most double-doubles in South Carolina history helping the Gamecocks reach a consecutive Final Four in the NCAA tournament.

South Carolina faces Naismith Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes Friday, March 31, in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies surround home on Travis Road in Anderson County.
Multiple people detained after deputies surround Anderson Co. home
Coroner called to crash on busy highway in Pickens Co.
Coroner identifies victim in crash on busy Pickens County highway
Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: 1 shot at North Carolina college, campus closed
Generic image of a microphone.
Live music bar in Greenville closing its doors

Latest News

USC fans head to Dallas for Final Four
Columbia Metro. Airport expects high travel for Final Four
South Carolina's head coach Dawn Staley, far left, celebrates with her players after they...
South Carolina women’s basketball advances after beating UCLA 59 TO 43
Gamecocks WBB fans prepare to cheer on team as they head to the Well to play in round 3 of NCAA...
Fans cheer on Gamecocks WBB in NCAA Tournament
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, left, talks with forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the...
South Carolina’s Dawn Staley wins USBWA National Coach of the Year award
GG Jackson declares for the 2023 NBA draft.
South Carolina’s G.G. Jackson declares for the NBA draft