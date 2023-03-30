Crews responding to factory fire in Spartanburg County

The South Spartanburg Fire Department said crews are responding to a fire at Santolubes manufacturing
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Spartanburg Fire Department said crews are responding to a fire at the SantoLubes manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County.

Officials said they responded to W Croft Circle at around 6:45 p.m. after someone reported the fire.

According to officials, no injuries have been reported, but firefighters are still at the scene.

Santolubes’ website states that the company produces synthetic fluids, lubricants and greases.

We have a crew on the way to learn more. We will update this story as officials release new details.

