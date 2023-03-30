Deputies responding to suspect barricaded inside Spartanburg Co. home

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a standoff is underway after a suspect barricaded himself in a home Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 130 block of Santee Street in Cowpens in reference to an eviction where shots were fired.

Deputies said civil units were conducting an eviction on the suspect and “everything seemed to be going smoothly”. The suspect said he needed to go inside the home and get his cellphone.

Once inside, units said they heard shots being fired. Units sought cover and bake up units began responding.

Deputies said at this time, a perimeter has been set up around the home and negotiators are on scene. SWAT has been notified.

The condition of the suspect is uncertain but all Sheriff’s Office personnel are uninjured.

The scene is still active.

