Deputies searching for missing Anderson Co. woman

Megan Wertz
Megan Wertz(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman went missing from the Piedmont area on Wednesday.

Megan Wertz was last seen in the Josie Creek Drive area. She may be wearing black leggings and drives a blue 2015 Chevy Camaro.

Deputies are considering Wertz endangered.

Anyone with information on Wertz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies surround home on Travis Road in Anderson County.
Multiple people detained after deputies surround Anderson Co. home
Coroner called to crash on busy highway in Pickens Co.
Coroner identifies victim in crash on busy Pickens County highway
Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe
Hit-and-run in Newberry County
Troopers searching for driver after detached tire kills victim on I-26
Generic image of a microphone.
Live music bar in Greenville closing its doors

Latest News

The campus was on lockdown for hours and there were reports of two suspects, a school official...
Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college
Great White Shark Breton
13-foot Great White Shark pinged off North Carolina coast
What's for Dinner? Chicken salad with cranberries
What's for Dinner? Chicken salad with cranberries
Greenville Spring Day of Service
Greenville Spring Day of Service