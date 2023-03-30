Deputies searching for missing Anderson Co. woman

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman went missing from the Piedmont area on Wednesday.

Megan Wertz was last seen in the Josie Creek Drive area. She may be wearing black leggings and drives a blue 2015 Chevy Camaro.

Deputies are considering Wertz endangered.

Anyone with information on Wertz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

