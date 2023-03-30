Enjoying more sun before storms return this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More sunshine for us today as temperatures begin to warm, while storms continue to loom for Saturday.

First Alert Headlines

Sun today, clouds return Friday

Scattered storms Saturday morning

Trending warmer over the next several days

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts.

High pressure draws up another winner for us today. Sunny skies will carry us throughout the day, with highs turning a little milder than they were on Wednesday. Most upstate locations can look forward to low 70s this afternoon, with middle to upper 60s expected across the mountains. That all puts us right around average for the final days of March, and will make for a gorgeous day to get outside!

Afternoon Forecast, Thursday (WHNS)

After a clear evening, clouds will begin to increase after midnight. No wet weather just yet, but those clouds will help to hold our temperatures more in check. Still a bit chilly, but lows will come to a stop in the low to mid 40s.

The cloudier skies will continue on Friday as high pressure begins to move offshore. We’ll still manage a few breaks of sun from time to time, and temperatures will continue to trend upward. The only catch will come in the form of a few light showers across the mountains after 4:00 PM. If you’ll be out and about in those areas later in the day, you may want to take an umbrella with you. Highs will climb to the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

Saturday remains the day to watch, with a cold front bringing in our next round of showers and thunderstorms. It continues to look like we will avoid any significant threat of severe weather, as the storms will be coming through at a time when available energy will be fairly low. Still, with the same system expected to produce a widespread severe weather outbreak from the Great Lakes to the Deep South on Friday, we will be keeping a close eye on how things progress.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 9:00 AM Saturday (WHNS)

In any event, a round of showers and thunderstorms will pass through our region between 7:00 AM and noon on Saturday, meaning any outdoor morning plans could be at risk of heavy downpours and some gusty winds. If you can move your plans to the afternoon, that will help you avoid the rain. It will be increasingly windy however, so the could still be problematic for outdoor activities on its own. Winds are expected to increase to 20-30 mph behind the storms, and gusts of 40-50 mph will be possible. Make sure any loose items around your home are secured before the weekend!

Futuretrack Wind Gusts, 5:00 PM Saturday (WHNS)

Sunday will be much better overall for outdoor plans, with a return to mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the mid 60s to around 70. We’ll warm right back up from there through Wednesday, with a run at 80 degrees in the works by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.