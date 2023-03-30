Health isn’t just about diet and exercise, Bon Secours identifies needs in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local hospital group is trying to improve the health of people living in Greenville county. And it goes much deeper than talking about diet and exercise. The group just completed its 2022 Health Assessment.

Stephanean Jones says her children are her world. She is a single mom and always puts their needs first. When her son Julian was diagnosed with a rare cancer her main goal was to take care of him.

“Unfortunately my son passed away on July 26,” Jones said. “So I was dealing with all of that and then trying to schedule a time to have brain surgery.”

The brain surgery was for her. A case of breast cancer from 2013 had metastasized in her brain. This whole time she was putting her son’s health before herself and now it was catching up.

“April 26, 2013 was my first diagnosis of stage three breast cancer and then I went through 18 weeks of chemotherapy, three days of radiation, left mastectomy and reconstruction,” Jones said.

In the last decade she has battled breast cancer, a heart attack and been diagnosed with type two diabetes. As a single mom who had to raise and take care of her family on her own, she didn’t always have the resources to take care of herself.

“I did get behind because at one point I was out of work from July to November,” Jones said.

Pastor Sean Dogan says this is a perfect example of how environmental factors can play a big role in the health of an individual. He is the director of community health for Bon Secours.

“So we look at health access and then when we’re looking at the social determinants of health, it is not in isolation,” Dogan said. “It is really a combination.”

Bon Secours recently completed their 2022 health assessment. It found the biggest health priorities are mental health, access to care and homelessness.

“So if you don’t have transportation, or if you don’t have the finances to purchase prescriptions, if you’re not living in a place that you feel is unsafe, all of those things bring more complications to your health,” Dogan said.

He says they have a few ways they plan to tackle these issues.

“Whether that is helping people with transportation vouchers or bus tickets, or whether that is helping those who are in food deserts with access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” Dogan said.

Dogan says they are also helping people get access to free or low-costing medical care. Jones says someone helped her sign up for medicaid and it was a true life-saver.

“I thought you have to be unemployed and be like 65 years old and older,” Jones said. “I’m 49. So I’m thinking that I wouldn’t qualify, but I did.”

Instead of worrying about finances she can now focus on her health and taking care of herself.

“I didn’t even know to even ask those questions,” Jones said. “So I would say if anyone is ever hospitalized or feel like their medical bills are too high, find out about Medicaid or Medicare and what you can actually benefit from. Maybe it will reduce the bill.”

Bon Secours is partnering with several local organizations to help meet the health needs identified in the study. To read the full report click here.

