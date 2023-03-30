Hub City Hog Fest returns to downtown Spartanburg this weekend

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The 2023 Hub City Hog Fest is happening in downtown Spartanburg this weekend from March 31 through April 1.

Organizers said the event will include live music, food, a kid’s area and a BBQ cook-off. The festival will be open Friday, March 31, from 12:00 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, April 1, from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Spartanburg Police Department said the following road will be closed from Thursday at 11:00 p.m. until Saturday at 11:00 p.m.

Church Street: from Saint John Street to Broad Street

Main Street: from Spring Street to Liberty Street

Dunbar Street: from Magnolia Street to Dunbar Parking Garage

Commerce Street: from Church Street to Dunbar Parking Garage

Magnolia Street: from Magnolia Parking Garage to Main Street

