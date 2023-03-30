‘I cried like a baby’: Lowcountry man wins millions

He purchased the Mega Millions ticket with Megaplier ticket at the Quickpantry on Dorchester...
He purchased the Mega Millions ticket with Megaplier ticket at the Quickpantry on Dorchester Road, for the Friday, March 17 drawing.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man was brought to tears after he bought a Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million.

The winner described the feeling of becoming a millionaire to lottery officials.

“I cried like a baby,” he said.

He purchased the Mega Millions ticket with Megaplier ticket at the Quickpantry on Dorchester Road, for the Friday, March 17 drawing.

The winning numbers for that drawing were: 26, 28, 29, 39, 49, and MB: 25. His quick pick matched all numbers, but one that was drawn.

“What am I going to do with that much money?” he said. “Then I got to thinking, there’s a lot I can do with it.”

He started by helping his family, and described it as “an indescribably and joyful feeling.”

The odds of winning $3 million are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of a 3X multiplier are 1 in 2.5.

The Quickpantry in North Charleston received a commission of $30,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
Deputies on scene after shots fired during eviction in Spartanburg County
Suspect in custody after shots fired during eviction in Spartanburg Co.
Deputy shot, suspect on the run accused of killing 3
Deputy shot, suspect killed who was accused of shooting 3
Deputies surround home on Travis Road in Anderson County.
Multiple people detained after deputies surround Anderson Co. home
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

Dawn Staley speaks on Temple coach vacancy
Dawn Staley speaks on Temple coach vacancy
Dawn Staley interview
‘I don’t want to coach in the men’s game:’ Staley asked about interest in Temple job
Bob Jones University President announces resignation
Bob Jones University president resigns
Jeff Duncan speaks
Rep. Jeff Duncan discusses the Lower Energy Costs Act
Gamecocks recall first national title run in Dallas
Remembering 2017 national championship for Gamecocks WBB in Dallas