Inmate dies at Spartanburg Co. Detention Center, SLED investigating

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that they are investigating after an died at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Officials said when they arrived at the scene they began investigating with agents from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The Coroner’s Office identified the inmate as 41-year-old Jimmy Hill from Police Club Road in Spartanburg. They added that they plan to conduct a forensic exam tomorrow.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

