‘I’ve learned a lot about myself’: GirlUp Greenville helping empower teens and get them ready for the future

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 2019, the GirlUp Greenville program has helped more than 100 middle and high school girls thrive both inside and outside of the classroom. By offering a safe space and mentors, the program is connecting young girls to opportunities they might otherwise miss out on.

“On all of our desks are like boards or whiteboard and books and a journal,” said 6th grader, Reagan Booker as she showed us around her desk.

Booker’s after-school routine begins at the GirlUp Greenville house. They begin the afternoon with a couple minutes of enrichment, a little time outside and a talking circle with friends.

“If I’m talking about people older than I am, it’s more kind of stressful because like they don’t understand my age group and like my generation. And just being able to talk to other girls around my age rate is way easier, " she said.

“I started GirlUp Greenville, after a reflection of my own life and realizing that I wish there would have been greater guidance and support for me when I was in middle school in high school” said Executive Director and founder Kim Mogan.

Mogan started the non-profit in 2019, offering middle and high school girls resources they need to thrive—at no cost.

“Girlup Greenville creates an opportunity for our students to try new things, explore the world around them and develop a sense of self. And I believe that through all of that they’re growing into more confident young women,” she said.

For middle school girls, the program offers tutoring, field trips and introduces them to hobbies, careers, and colleges.

“Just so that they can start to find out who they are, what they like and what they don’t like,” explained Mogan.

At the high school level they help them plan for what’s next.

“We can provide practical support like those driving lessons, ACT and SAT prep, college visits, there’s internships, all of those practical things to help support them as they make really big life decisions,” she said.

This year, thanks to a $50,000 grant from Power:Ed, they’ll continue to serve more girls.

“My favorite part of GirlUp Greenville is just doing life with the girls,” said Mogan.

Doing life, and empowering their future.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself, and how to be more open, more social,” said Booker.

The grant from Power:Ed will provide free service for 70 more high school girls this year. To learn more or donate to GirlUp Greenville, click here.

