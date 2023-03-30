Miracle Hill publishes first children’s book

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries has been serving South Carolina’s homeless for 85 years. The organization just published their first children’s book aimed at teaching kids about homelessness and empathy.

Author and Grant Writer for Miracle Hill Nancy Furnell, made the book as a learning tool for parents and teachers. She hopes the book will spark conversations about homelessness and ways we can help those in need.

“I wanted to write something for children,” said Furnell. “I wanted it to be something where kids could really grow and learn compassion and empathy. Rather than looking at someone experiencing homeless and thinking what’s the matter with you instead, what has happened to you, what is your story?”

Furnell began breathing life into her book called “Isabelle’s Invisible Neighbor” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The story follows a young girl named Isabelle who befriends a new student named Sophia. Their teacher gives the class a riddle to solve about an invisible neighbor. The class takes a field trip to Greenville’s Shepherd’s Gate, a homeless shelter for women in the Greenville area.

During their visit the students learn about homelessness and ways they can help those in need. On the bus ride back to school Sophia tells Isabell that her and her mother sleep in their car sometimes.

Some of the characters in the story are of real people that live and work in the Greenville community to serve our homeless population.

The back of the book comes with a list of discussion questions that allow teachers, parents, and students to reflect on what they have learned from the book.

Isabelle’s Invisible Neighbor is on bookshelves and making waves on Amazon.

The book is currently ranked number one in its category for children’s poverty and homelessness.

