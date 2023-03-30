NC meth wholesaler forged confession letters to pin crimes on another suspect

CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina man described by officials as a “wholesale methamphetamine trafficker” was sentenced to more than a decade in prison on Thursday.

Arthur Douville, a 33-year-old from Canton, supplied local drug dealers with meth he obtained in Georgia on multiple occasions. During a traffic stop in Haywood County in May 2020, investigators said they found meth hidden in a false compartment in his car.

Douville reportedly tried to pin the meth seized by law enforcement on a codefendant by forging messages and letters containing fake confessions. He later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The U.S. District judge increased Douville’s sentence when he learned about the attempts to derail his prosecution.

Douville was sentenced to 15 and a half years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

