Spartanburg County Sheriff comments on recent inmate deaths

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the last eight months, there have been seven deaths at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

FOX Carolina News has worked for months to learn details on each case, but because many of the death investigations are still ongoing information is limited.

“We don’t want anybody to die, especially in our jail,” said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright. “But they’re not dying at the hands of the officers.”

Since August 2022, the following inmates have died while in custody:

Christopher Fortner

Lavell Lane

John Miller

Ronald Watkins

Casey Tate

Forrest Taylor III

Jimmy Lee Hill

The deaths have drawn the critique of the Racial Justice Network, which is calling for an investigation into the sheriff’s department.

“There’s just some accusations being thrown around out there that are just false,” Wright said. “I don’t know how to say it.”

A big part of the problem, according to Wright, is drugs.

“Our borders are wide open. I don’t understand why anybody that would think our borders being wide open would be OK,” Wright said. “But they’re bringing fentanyl in and fentanyl deaths are way up. There’s a ton of them that are dying out here on the streets and just haven’t made it to our jail.”

But drug abuse hasn’t appeared to play a role in many of the detention center deaths.

We’ve received at least some information about five of the seven deaths. According to those autopsies and reports, drugs weren’t involved.

Wright said another problem is many of their inmates really belong somewhere else.

“Our deputies are not doctors and since the state, everybody and the federal government shut down our facilities for the psychotic part of it they’ve dumped them in our jail and that’s not where they need to be,” Wright said.

Beverly Lane’s son Lavell died Oct. 3, 2022, after being in custody for five hours. The coroner said his death was from a bad reaction to anti-psychotics.

The State Law Enforcement Division is still investigating his death.

His mother is still waiting for answers.

“I don’t know what happened in there,” Beverly said. “That’s what I want to know.”

Whenever there is an in-custody death, SLED investigates, but that takes time.

Lavell’s case isn’t the only one we are waiting on SLED to close. There are several others. When that happens, we’ll get a better idea of what led up to each death.

