Top 10: Finalists named for Greenville County Teacher of the Year

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced the finalists for the district’s Teacher of the Year award on Thursday.

Teachers completed applications for the honor in the fall, which were reviewed by screening and selection committees. Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster surprised the top 10 finalists.

“I extend my congratulations to each of our Top 10 finalists for making it to this level of a very competitive process,” Royster said. “These teachers represent what it means to dedicate yourself to the worthy profession of education and ensuring that our students will be prepared for their next steps in life and education.”

The list of finalists will be narrowed down to three before Greenville County Schools Teacher of the Year is announced on Aug. 3.

