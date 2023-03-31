Bob Jones University President announces resignation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit announced that he plans to resign from his position at the end of this academic year.

Pettit announced his resignation in a statement released Thursday night.

“Today I notified the Bob Jones University Board of Trustees that I am resigning from my position as president of BJU at the completion of the academic year on Friday, May 5, 2023.

It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to serve as the president of Bob Jones University. My memories of the wonderful people, the incredible student body, and the perpetual blessings of God will linger with me throughout the rest of my life.

From the moment I began, I have joyfully served the entire administration, faculty, and staff. They have been faithful and humble servants committed to the mission of BJU. I am deeply humbled by the things God has done over the past nine years. Whatever good has happened it is because of the blessings of God and the humble service of His devoted people.

I believe this is the Lord’s direction and the best step to take at this time. I encourage the Board, the administration, and the entire BJU community to continue our commitment to offering a world-class education with a biblical worldview.

I am thankful that the Board of Trustees has given me the privilege of serving BJU these last nine years. My hope is that the Lord will bless the Board of Trustees as they seek to follow His will in the future.”