Coroner identifies man found dead in Greenville Co. house fire

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner said a body was found following a house fire in Piedmont on Wednesday.

According to the coroner, crews were called to a home along Carol Drive for a structure fire. While firefighters were putting out the fire, a man was found dead inside the home.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Wesley Lee Edwards who lived at the residence.

The cause and manner of death are both pending further investigation.

This is in active investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, and South Greenville Fire Department.

