Disney has found its new ‘Lilo’ for live-action remake

A live action remake of "Lilo and Stitch" now has a director.
A live action remake of "Lilo and Stitch" now has a director.(Disney)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The live-action remake of Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” has found its Lilo!

According to multiple media reports, newcomer Maia Kealoha, of Hawaii Island, has been cast as Lilo.

It doesn’t appear that Kealoha has any acting credits, but she has been featured in Little Miss Kona Coffee pageants.

Casting directors described the role as a girl who’s about 6 to 8 years old, loves hula, surfing and wildlife — and has a special affinity for all things “gross.”

Actor Zach Galifianakis will also reportedly play the alien Pleakley.

A casting call is still being held for another character named Mertle.

The original cartoon, released back in 2002, is about a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo who befriends an extraterrestrial creature named Stitch.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
Deputies on scene after shots fired during eviction in Spartanburg County
Suspect in custody after shots fired during eviction in Spartanburg Co.
Upstate parents charged for killing son with Benadryl
Upstate child dies after given enough Benadryl to kill adult man, official says
Deputy shot, suspect on the run accused of killing 3
Deputy shot, suspect killed who was accused of shooting 3

Latest News

Operation November Rain
Sheriff: Upstate operation identifies 13 men preying on minors for sex
Dawn Staley
Preview of NCAA Final Four matchup for Gamecock women's basketball
Legal analyst Kim Varner discusses Trump indictment
Legal analyst breaks down what's next in Trump indictment
Fireworks being tested Friday night in Henderson County
Traumatic brain injuries
Traumatic brain injuries may require lifelong treatment, resources available in SC