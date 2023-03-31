District adds extra officers after student made threat to Upstate school

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Three said extra law enforcement is on a middle school’s campus due to a threat made by a student.

According to the district, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office received a tip late Thursday evening about rumors that a student had made a potential threat to Clifdale Middle. School leaders. Deputies were dispatched to the student’s home to investigate.

As a precaution, the district the school was searched by authorities before the school day began Friday morning and there is extra police presence on campus.

The student in question is not on the school premises.

Spartanburg School District Three will continue to work with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office during this investigation. However, the Sheriff’s Office and District Three believe the situation has been handled and that all students are safe.

