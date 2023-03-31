District adds extra officers after student made threat to Upstate school

(WJHG)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Three said extra law enforcement is on a middle school’s campus due to a threat made by a student.

According to the district, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office received a tip late Thursday evening about rumors that a student had made a potential threat to Clifdale Middle. School leaders. Deputies were dispatched to the student’s home to investigate.

As a precaution, the district the school was searched by authorities before the school day began Friday morning and there is extra police presence on campus.

The student in question is not on the school premises.

Spartanburg School District Three will continue to work with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office during this investigation. However, the Sheriff’s Office and District Three believe the situation has been handled and that all students are safe.

MORE NEWS: Upstate child dies after given enough Benadryl to kill adult man, official says

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
Deputies on scene after shots fired during eviction in Spartanburg County
Suspect in custody after shots fired during eviction in Spartanburg Co.
Deputy shot, suspect on the run accused of killing 3
Deputy shot, suspect killed who was accused of shooting 3
Deputies surround home on Travis Road in Anderson County.
Multiple people detained after deputies surround Anderson Co. home
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

Operation November Rain
Sheriff: Upstate operation identifies 13 men preying on minors for sex
Sarah and Christopher Stewart
Upstate child dies after given enough Benadryl to kill adult man, official says
Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
Dawn Staley speaks on Temple coach vacancy
Dawn Staley speaks on Temple coach vacancy