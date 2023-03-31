Driver charged in February hit-and-run involving pedestrian, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a driver has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian back on February.

According to the department, on Feb. 25, the pedestrian, Hans Jacob Gruber, was hit and killed by a car that fled the scene.

On March 31, police said completed their investigation and consultation with the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office. Additional criminal charges were brought forth on Halley Marie Page for death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

Police said Page turned herself in to the Buncombe County Detention Facility on March 29.

