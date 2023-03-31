Fifth person arrested, charged after Union County woman killed

Alison Thomas was found dead in early March after having been missing since February.
William Mulenex was arrested Friday and charged with the murder of Alison Thomas.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, along with the State Bureau of Investigation and the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a fifth person in connection with a woman’s death.

Authorities arrested 39-year-old William Mulenex on Friday, nearly a month after Alison Thomas was found dead in western North Carolina.

Thomas was initially reported missing in February before her body was found in early March.

Mulenex has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

He is currently being held at the Union County Detention Center.

Three other suspects who have already been arrested also face additional charges.

Amanda Griffin, Brandon Kisiah and Shawn Adkins all are now facing an additional criminal charge of first-degree murder. They were initially charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Shawn Adkins (top left), Amanda Griffin (top right), Brandon Kisiah (bottom left), Michael...
Shawn Adkins (top left), Amanda Griffin (top right), Brandon Kisiah (bottom left), Michael Kasminoff (bottom right).(Union County Sheriff's Office)

Michael Kasminoff was also arrested and is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office said all suspects in the case remain in custody at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Related: Deputies: Fourth person arrested in connection with missing Monroe woman’s murder

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

