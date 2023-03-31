Fireworks being tested Friday night in Henderson County

(Heorhii Heorhiichuk from Pexels)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are alerting people in the Henderson County area that Friday night may be a little noisy.

County officials are testing fireworks ahead of the July Fourth celebration.

The fireworks test on Friday, Mar. 31 will start around 8:15 p.m. and last up to 30 minutes.

“We want residents of Henderson County to know about this firework test, as it will be very loud for a little while tonight,” said Mike Morgan, Chief Communications Officer. “But we are excited to see the results of the test as we prepare to celebrate our independence on July 4th”.

