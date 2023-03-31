Fish loss detected in areas of Lake Brown in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Water announced that they recently detected a fish loss after applying algaecide to an isolated area on Lake Bowen.

Officials said crews applied algaecide with a licensed contractor at Lake Bowen and Municipal Reservoir #1 on Thursday to address natural compounds released by algae in the reservoirs. Officials added that they specifically were targeting a compound called Geosmin, which is harmless but can produce an earthy, musty taste for drinking water.

According to officials, after crews applied the algaecide, staff members noticed one to two-inch fish called Shad on the surface of two small coves near the damn.

“I was on the lake with our watershed team from about 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. this evening looking for signs that other species of fish or locations had been negatively impacted by the application,” said Spartanburg Water CEO, Guy Boyle. “We in turn saw no indications that any additional areas outside of the two coves located near the Lake Bowen Dam had any fish losses. There are no signs that larger game fish or aquatic wildlife have been impacted.”

“Algaecide treatments are planned periodically throughout the year with input from professionally licensed algaecide applicators, consultants and Spartanburg Water staff in order to help remove the algae that can cause taste and odor compounds like Geosmin within the reservoirs,” Boyle added.

Officials gathered data from the fish loss and reported it to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“Spartanburg Water takes our role as environmental stewards and water professionals very seriously, and any algaecide treatment process that results in a negative outcome for wildlife will be reviewed in detail to find out what may have caused the negative results,” Boyle said. “Our watershed team will be out on the reservoirs at first light to continue our inspection in order to ensure that no other areas have been adversely affected.”

