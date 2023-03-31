Sheriff: Upstate operation identifies 13 men preying on minors for sex

Operation November Rain
Operation November Rain(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Hobart Lewis with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an orchestrated operation to identify and catch adults preying on minor children for sex led to the arrest of 13 men.

According to Sheriff Lewis, the Operation November Rain took place between Nov. 1, 2022 and Nov. 4, 2022 and involved undercover investigators chatting online, posing as children of various ages under the age of 16. They would exchange chat dialogue with these willing adults who would either set up a time to meet the child for sex or share inappropriate sexual material online.

Deputies said in all, ten adults traveled one as far as Athens, Tennessee, to a location in Greenville County where they thought they were meeting up with the child for sex only to be met by a team of deputies who took them into custody. In addition to the ten “travelers,” three suspects were arrested for sharing inappropriate sexual material online.

The following people were charged:

Suspect nameCharges
Chad Michael Whitmano 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age
o Criminal Solicitation of a minor
Joshua Charles Straubo 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age
o Criminal Solicitation of a Minor
James Albert Hooko 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age
o 1st degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
o Criminal Solicitation of a Minor
Brian Corteso 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age
o Disseminating Obscene Material to a Person under 18 years of age
o 1st degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
o Criminal Solicitation of a Minor
Benjamin Solano Zamorao 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age
o Criminal Solicitation of a Minor
Dallon Christopher Barnwello 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age
o Criminal Solicitation of a minor
Justin Ty Serafinio 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age
o Criminal Solicitation of a Minor
Cristhian Josue Bonilla-Jimenezo 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age
o Criminal Solicitation of a Minor
Peter Sreckovicho 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, or attempt between 11 – 14 years of age
o Criminal Solicitation of a Minor
Steve Michael Worrello 2 counts of 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor between 11 – 14 years of age
o 2 counts of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor
o 2 counts of 2nd degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Kevin Michael Policho 1st degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
o Criminal Solicitation of a minor
Heath Justin Rameyo Criminal Solicitation of a Minor
Brandon Edward Howardo Criminal Solicitation of a Minor

“Operations like these are essential to the community we serve as long as predators are looking to prey on our most vulnerable victims; the children.” said Sheriff Lewis. “People see the defendants and wonder, ‘how can I ever identify who these people might be to protect my child?’ The answer is you can’t; that’s what we are here for. That’s why our team of investigators and investigators from neighboring agencies conduct operations like these, so the people can rest assured knowing that we are hard at work keeping our communities safe.”

The investigation is ongoing as the task force is working to identify others involved.

MORE NEWS: Upstate child dies after given enough Benadryl to kill adult man, official says

