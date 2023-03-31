Lawmakers in Carolinas react to Trump indictment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lawmakers in the Carolinas released statements after former President Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday.

The indictment accusing Trump of paying hush money during his 2016 campaign marks the first-ever criminal case against a former U.S. president.

Here is how lawmakers in South Carolina and North Carolina are responding:

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)

“This indictment doesn’t pass the smell test. The Department of Justice already looked into the facts and decided there was no case to be made against President Trump. This is the same District Attorney who is notorious for letting violent criminals off the hook in Manhattan, but has been laser-focused on pursuing a politicized prosecution of a former president. Politics should never tip the scales of justice, and Congress has every right to investigate the conduct and decision-making of the Manhattan D.A.’s office.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster

“I do not see anything that is reasonable, anything that is honorable, anything that is legal, or anything that is even ethical about what this prosecutor has done. I am afraid we have not seen this type of reckless behavior by a prosecutor since that disgraced North Carolina district attorney was disbarred for trying to prosecute the Duke lacrosse team.”

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC)

“The indictment of President Trump today isn’t about justice or the rule of law. If it were, these charges would never be filed! Instead, it’s about the optics of an indictment. That’s all they care about. Total witch hunt!!”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.