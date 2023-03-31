LIVE BLOG: South Carolina vs. Iowa in women’s Final Four

DALLAS, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks women’s basketball team continue their NCAA tournament run in Dallas on Friday as they face Iowa in the Final Four.

Top-seeded South Carolina is looking to punch their ticket to a back-to-back National Championship with a win over the No. 2 seed Hawkeyes.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. Below is a live blog of game updates:

The winner will take on the winner of LSU vs. Virginia Tech in the National Championship on Sunday, Apr. 2.

