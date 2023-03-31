LIVE BLOG: South Carolina vs. Iowa in women’s Final Four

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks women’s basketball team continue their NCAA tournament run in Dallas on Friday as they face Iowa in the Final Four.

Top-seeded South Carolina is looking to punch their ticket to a back-to-back National Championship with a win over the No. 2 seed Hawkeyes.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. Below is a live blog of game updates:

The winner will take on the winner of LSU vs. Virginia Tech in the National Championship on Sunday, Apr. 2.

More Gamecocks Coverage
Gamecocks win big during 2023 Naismith Awards in Dallas
Remembering 2017 national championship for Gamecocks WBB in Dallas
ESPN reporter Holly Rowe credits Dawn Staley for her love of women’s basketball
‘I don’t want to coach in the men’s game:’ Staley asked about interest in Temple job

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
Deputies on scene after shots fired during eviction in Spartanburg County
Suspect in custody after shots fired during eviction in Spartanburg Co.
Deputy shot, suspect on the run accused of killing 3
Deputy shot, suspect killed who was accused of shooting 3
Deputies surround home on Travis Road in Anderson County.
Multiple people detained after deputies surround Anderson Co. home

Latest News

ESPN announcer Ryan Ruocco
ESPN's Ryan Ruocco says women's Final Four expected to 'shatter' viewer records
Dawn Staley interview
‘I don’t want to coach in the men’s game:’ Staley asked about interest in Temple job
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during a practice session for an NCAA Women's...
ESPN reporter Holly Rowe credits Dawn Staley for her love of women’s basketball
Gamecocks recall first national title run in Dallas
Remembering 2017 national championship for Gamecocks WBB in Dallas