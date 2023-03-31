One year anniversary of Tanglewood Middle School shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School continues to haunt the memories of students and their families.

The Tanglewood anniversary comes at a time when many people are still thinking about other school shootings, including the most recent one in Nashville that killed three adults and three children on Monday.

On March 21, 2022, Tanglewood Middle School students were taken to a pre-designated spot where they were reunited with their families after a shooting that involved two 7th graders.

12-year-old Jamari Jackson died from his injuries after another 12-year-old brought a gun to school and shot him in the chest.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the school resource officer called for backup after hearing shots fired just after 12:20 p.m.

Investigators said Jackson was taken to the hospital where he later died. The suspect fled the school immediately but was found about an hour later hiding under the deck of a nearby home.

Shortly after the shooting, Greenville County Schools were contacted by several parents calling for metal detectors.

Back in August of 2022, the school district unveiled its new weapons detection system. The evolv body scanners uses artificial intelligence and camera. The district has three of the detectors which are moved from one school to another for random inspections.

The shooting suspect, now 13 years old, is in custody with the Department of Juvenile Justice.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.