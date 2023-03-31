In packed meeting, residents give feedback on Greenville’s draft development code

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville city council chambers were at capacity Thursday night—neighbors showed up for a special called planning commission meeting for the city’s new draft development code. They didn’t vote on anything—instead they were asking for feedback.

“I want to keep the neighbor in the hood,” said one resident.

It was resident, after resident, after resident as the podium. All commenting on what they think the city got right—

“I love the vision for where we’re going,” said one woman.

And what they got wrong—

“The code could do much more to address affordable housing,” said a man.

Council chambers were packed and the overflow room was too. More than 40 people signed up to speak on the draft development code.

“It has been a long time and a lot of work to get to this point really beginning with the comprehensive plan update 5 years ago,” said Assistant City Manager Shannon Larvin.

The new code sets guidelines for developers on what they can build and where. While also taking away surprises for neighbors by detailing what can be built next door. Affordable housing was a hot topic.

“I pray much for Greenline that y’all let the community stay the single dwelling and y’all do what y’all can to keep affordable houses,” said one Greenline neighborhood resident.

Keeping tall buildings out of some neighborhoods was also a talker.

“We really feel strongly we don’t need more density in the city, especially in the older neighborhoods like North Main,” said a resident.

It wasn’t just residents, developers and businesses that showed up. Miracle Hill leaders say they’re concerned about shelter space.

“As Greenville grows, so does the population of those experiencing homelessness. And under this new plan, the only permitted placement of a shelter would be in an industrial [area].” said a representative of Miracle Hill.

Another talker–ADU’s or Accessory Dwelling Units. Which are detached living structures on residential properties. Housing advocates push in favor because it allows more affordable living options. Others are concerned city infrastructure can’t handle it.

“So I would recommend that as we move forward we can we create like a community task force that studies the real impacts of ADU’s in other communities,” said another resident.

A plan 5 years in the making, with just a few more kinks to work out. Overall, residents had a favorable opinion of the draft code.

The city set another public meeting for April 11th. That meeting will give the planning commission time to discuss their thoughts on the code and today’s feedback. The goal is to have the code approved by the end of the year

To read the draft or explore the interactive map, click here.

