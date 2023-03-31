Traumatic brain injuries may require lifelong treatment, resources available in SC

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - A recent longitudinal study reveals traumatic brain injuries don’t stabilize after a couple of years as previously thought and may require lifelong treatment.

Researchers analyzed more than 25 years of data from about 1,400 patients and found traumatic brain injuries need to be treated as a dynamic and chronic condition.

The importance of this study

MUSC neurosurgeon Dr. Nathan Rowland says people often pay attention to serious brain injuries, but there should be more focus on minor traumatic brain injuries as well, such as a fall. He cited a worldwide study that was done.

“After six months it was shown that the vast majority of patients with mild traumatic brain injuries are actually still not back to their baseline,” Dr. Rowland said. “Many of them still need lots of care.”

How to get a diagnosis

The best way to get a diagnosis is with a CT Scan or MRI, but Dr. Rowland says blood tests are becoming available as well.

“Turns out that when you have a traumatic brain injury some of the proteins that are injured start circulating through the blood, and if you measure them, you can actually correlate that with the degree of injury,” Dr. Rowland said. “So you may get a CT scan and it doesn’t show anything. But the blood tests revealed that there is some form of damage that needs to be investigated further.”

Treatment available in South Carolina

Dr. Rowland says this is why it’s important people know about resources in South Carolina and seek help. Prisma Health and Bon Secours both have rehabilitation centers in the upstate. MUSC recently opened a new facility in Charleston.

“The first one is a brand new facility we’ve just opened called the Neurologic Rehab Institute,” MUSC neurologist Dr. Nathan Rowland said. “It offers a lot of specialized care for patients who are doing what’s called Outpatient Rehabilitation.”

Dr. Rowland says they also have a Wellness Center that is designed to help patients exercise their brain back to health.

“There’s actually an exercise scientists expert there that can customize route exercise routines,” Dr. Rowland said. “As we know moving and doing exercise and any physical movement is always beneficial for patients recovering from a brain injury.”

Dr. Rowland says a Mediterranean diet, exercise and social interactions with others can help patients recover from brain injuries.

Seek out support

There are several support groups across South Carolina for patients and families impacted by traumatic brain injuries.

