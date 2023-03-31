Upstate child dies after given enough Benadryl to kill adult man, official says

Sarah and Christopher Stewart
Sarah and Christopher Stewart(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a concluded investigation led to the arrest of two parents for child abuse charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began on Oct. 30, 2022 when deputies responded to a home in Greer to help EMS with an unresponsive 6-year-old boy

Initially, deputies said the child’s parents told officials enforcement that the child fell out of a recliner, hit his head on a hard floor, and suffered a seizure. EMS took the child to a nearby hospital and informed deputies before they left the home that the child’s “prognosis was grim”.

The child passed away at the hospital later that day and an extensive investigation began.

Deputies said a search warrant was conducted at the home, which revealed the child was living in filthy conditions. It was also learned that previous child abuse referrals had been made to the SC Department of Social Services.

At the child’s autopsy, bruises in various stages of healing were documented, photographed, and collected along with other evidence, according to officials. The toxicology results revealed that the victim died from an overdose of Benadryl.

Officials said toxicology results revealed that the boy, who weighed 45 pounds, had enough Benadryl in his system to kill an adult man.

Both parents were interviewed where they admitted that the mother gave the son Benadryl because he was hyperactive and meetings with both the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Solicitor’s Office, it was determined that probable cause existed to charge both parents with the death of their child.

Deputies said Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, is charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child. Christopher Allen Stewart, 48, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Both suspects were located in Abbeville County Thursday afternoon, transported back to Spartanburg, and booked into the detention facility.

Both will appear before a magistrate this morning at 11:00 a.m. for formal bond hearings.

