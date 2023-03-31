Upstate school placed on lockdown due to ‘unsafe’ person in car line

Generic blue lights
Generic blue lights(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District 5 said an elementary school was on lockdown Friday afternoon while police responded to a report of an unsafe person.

Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about witnessing a man being detained in the car line at Lyman Elementary School.

A spokesperson for the district said a school resource officer was alerted about an individual in the car line who could pose a threat to himself. The man did not make a threat to the school.

Lyman Police Department responded. FOX Carolina has reached out to the agency for more information.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

