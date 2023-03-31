Warmer and cloudier today, storms and strong winds tomorrow

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Skies are cloudier today, ahead of storms and windy conditions tomorrow.

Cloudier skies have takes over today as a warm front tracks east through the Ohio Valley and the Carolinas. We’ll likely work in some breaks of sun from time to time, but it will be a much cloudier day compared to the previous two. Temperatures will benefit from the warm front, though. Despite the abundant cloud cover, highs will climb to the middle and upper 60s across the mountains, with middle to some upper 70s expected upstate. Spotty drizzle or a light shower will be possible, mainly across the mountains.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue into tonight, with spotty showers remaining possible for most of the night. The more significant shower and thunderstorm activity will arrive closer to 5:00 AM ahead of a potent cold front. Lows tonight will remain quite mild in the 50s to low 60s.

Saturday morning’s showers and thunderstorms will be what remains of what is expected to be a major severe weather outbreak across the Midwest and southern Plains Friday afternoon. The storms will be weakening considerably as they roll in over the Carolinas and northeastern Georgia, but the possibility for an isolated severe storm exists early Saturday across the western mountains. Some of the storms could be capable of producing damaging winds in addition to torrential downpours.

As far as storm timing is concerned, much of the activity will occur across western North Carolina and northeastern Georgia between 5:00 - 8:00 AM. The storms will then eye a roughly 8:00 AM arrival around Greenville and the I-85 corridor, sweeping southeast across the rest of the Upstate through 11:00 AM. Storms clear out of the area by noon, with quick clearing following in their wake. Despite the returning sun and highs in the 70s though, it may still be a tough afternoon to get out with strong winds settling in.

Winds today will already pick up to 5-15 mph in most locations, with gusts up over 20s mph at times, but they’ll really get blustery behind the Saturday storms. Winds Saturday afternoon will pick up to 20-30 mph out of the west-southwest, but gusts could range anywhere from 35-50 mph in general. Higher elevations of the mountains could even gust to 60 mph, so outdoor activities could certainly have some issues if things are not secured properly. Downed trees and tree limbs will be possibility, along with spotty power outages into Saturday night.

Sunday will be much better overall for outdoor plans, with a return to mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the mid 60s to around 70. We’ll warm right back up from there through Wednesday, with a run at 80 degrees in the works by the middle of next week.

