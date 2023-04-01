1 dead following crash in Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead following an early morning crash in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Saturday on Kim Bark Lane near Wheatly Way.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a Dodge pick-up truck was traveling east on Kim Bark Lane when they ran off the right-side of the road, hit a mailbox, a transformer and some trees.

The driver passed away at the scene.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned and we will update this article when we learn more.

