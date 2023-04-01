2 dead, family displaced after car drives into house in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG , S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people are dead after a car drove into a house on East Blackstock Road Saturday afternoon, according to the Roebuck Fire Department.

Fire officials said there were three people in the house at the time the car drove into it, and now the family will have to find somewhere else to stay for the night.

The department said they reached out to the Red Cross to assist the family with finding lodgings.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is also on scene.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.