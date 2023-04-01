24-year-old dies following crash in Laurens County

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead following an early morning crash in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Saturday on Kimbark Lane near Wheatly Way.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a Dodge pick-up truck was traveling east on Kim Bark Lane when they ran off the right-side of the road, hit a mailbox, a transformer and some trees.

The driver passed away at the scene.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old William Austin Bostic.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned and we will update this article when we learn more.

