Boston announces she will declare for the WNBA Draft

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Aliyah Boston announced via social media she will forgo her final year of eligibility and declare for the WNBA Draft.

“In this moment, I am truly breathless as I make the next best decision of my life,” Boston wrote. “I have decided to further pursue my dream by declaring for the 2023 WNBA Draft.”

Boston has an extra year of college eligibility after the NCAA granted an extra year after the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic affected the athletic season.

The highly decorated college basketball star thanked the Gamecocks fans for their love and support in her post on social media.

God makes no mistakes❤️ this program has been so good to my family and I. Wouldn’t trade these past 4 years for anything. With love gamecock nation❤️ #forevertothee pic.twitter.com/tM2iY0lMet — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) April 1, 2023

Boston reminisced on arriving to campus as 17 year old who didn’t know what to expect.

“Four years late, I can honestly say this was the best, first decision of my life,” Boston wrote. “I give God thanks for His Godly wisdom that guided us all together.”

