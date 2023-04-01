Boston announces she will declare for the WNBA Draft

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston looks to shoot as UConn's Ayanna Patterson (34) defends in the...
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston looks to shoot as UConn's Ayanna Patterson (34) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Hartford, Conn.((AP Photo/Jessica Hill))
By Beth Hoole
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Aliyah Boston announced via social media she will forgo her final year of eligibility and declare for the WNBA Draft.

“In this moment, I am truly breathless as I make the next best decision of my life,” Boston wrote. “I have decided to further pursue my dream by declaring for the 2023 WNBA Draft.”

Boston has an extra year of college eligibility after the NCAA granted an extra year after the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic affected the athletic season.

The highly decorated college basketball star thanked the Gamecocks fans for their love and support in her post on social media.

Boston reminisced on arriving to campus as 17 year old who didn’t know what to expect.

“Four years late, I can honestly say this was the best, first decision of my life,” Boston wrote. “I give God thanks for His Godly wisdom that guided us all together.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
Upstate parents charged for killing son with Benadryl
Upstate child dies after given enough Benadryl to kill adult man, official says
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
Generic blue lights
Upstate school placed on lockdown due to ‘unsafe’ person in car line
Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University President announces resignation

Latest News

Dawn Staley takes questions after loss to Iowa in Final Four
‘We’re not bar fighters:’ Dawn Staley answers questions about playing style after Iowa loss
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots against Georgia forward Malury Bates (22)...
Boston will announce future plans on Instagram
Aliyah Boston and Raven Johnson speak after loss in Final Four
Iowa outlasts South Carolina 77-73 in women’s Final Four
Dawn Staley speaks after South Carolina's loss to Iowa in the Final Four.
'Watch what you say:' Dawn Staley says journalist overheard disparaging Gamecocks