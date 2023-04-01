Boston will announce future plans on Instagram

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Aliyah Boston was not going to give anyone an inch on her plans for her future.

The Gamecocks senior is draft eligible and often mentioned as the future number one draft pick in this year’s WNBA draft but the NIL game has made some wonder if it is not more lucrative for her to return for her final year of eligibility thanks to the COVID exceptions the NCAA put in place.

Boston said she’s leaving it open-ended right now though.

“I am,” Boston said. “I haven’t made a decision yet. I think I have 48 hours to do that. So you guys better wait and see.”

Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley said she hasn’t shared any opinions with her seniors and she won’t recruit them to return.

“I’m not going to pitch for them to come back,” Staley said. “I’m going to organically let them go into talking to their families and their agents and their representatives about what is best for them.”

Asked directly about Boston though, Staley said she would advise her to enter the draft.

“I’m going to tell her to go,” Staley said. “There are defenses that are played against her that won’t allow her to play her game, and then it’s hard to officiate that. So I would tell her to go. She’s great. She’s ready. She’s ready to see single coverage. She’s ready to make the next step to the league.”

Whether she returns or not, Boston said she would do it all over again in a heartbeat.

“If I could do it all again for another four years ... I would do it all again.”

While she would not share her decision, she did share she would make her announcement on Instagram first and then Twitter.

Fellow seniors Zia Cooke and Laeticia Amihere have not made a decision on their future public yet while Brea Beal has shared she intends to declare for this year’s draft, and Olivia Thompson does not plan to return next year.

