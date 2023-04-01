First Alert Weather Day - storms move out, gusty winds continue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Storms have pushed out, with clearing taking place for most, but gusty winds continue prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Headlines

Windy afternoon

Beautiful Sunday

Unsettled week ahead, multiple rain chances

First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday for the strong wind gusts into the evening an overnight.

Winds continue to gust to around 40 mph into Saturday evening and night with winds starting to calm down into the early hours of Sunday. Due to the strong winds could be problematic for outdoor activities. Make sure any loose items around your home are stay secured!

Futuretrack Wind Gusts, 5:00 PM Saturday (WHNS)

Sunday will be much better overall for outdoor plans, with a return to mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the mid 60s to around 70. We’ll warm right back up from there through Wednesday, with a run at 80 degrees in the works by the middle of next week.

