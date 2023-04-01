Hit-and-run leaves victim in critical condition in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a victim in critical condition on Friday.

Officers said a pedestrian walking with a bicycle on Patton Avenue was struck by a vehicle around 1 a.m.

Evidence collected by investigators leads police to believe a red 2014 to 2016 Kia Soul might be involved. The department released photos of the possible vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to report an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store).

You can also contact APD at (828) 252-1110.

