Man charged with statutory rape of child by adult

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after deputies were made aware of a sexual assault involving a child.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were made aware of a sexual assault on Thursday, March 30, and deputies acted quickly to gather information and identify the offender, 32-year-old Christopher Murray Upshaw, resulting in a search warrant of his home.

Upshaw was charged with statutory rape of a child by adult.

Deputies said Upshaw was arrested the following Friday and is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $300,000 bond.

If anyone has been a victim of a sex crime, call the Family Justice Center at 828-250-6900 or Our Voice at 828-252-0562 for help and support.

