Man, woman in custody following chase of stolen vehicle

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said two people were arrested following a vehicle pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Saturday.

According to police, officers noticed a vehicle that was listed as stolen on I-385 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Once the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated.

Officers said the suspects fled on foot after crashing in a CVS parking lot on Laurens Road.

Both suspects, a man and woman, were taken into custody, police said.

According to police, the vehicle was stolen during a robbery from a case with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

