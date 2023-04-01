NC: Thousands of customers without power amidst high winds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy reports more than 45,000 customers in North Carolina are without power as of 5:22 p.m. Saturday.

McDowell County Emergency Management says a High Wind Warning remains in effect.

McDowell Co. officials say to not call 911 to report power outages.

Officials say they are responding to numerous reports of downed trees and powerlines.

To stay up to date with outages, view the Duke Energy Outage Map.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.