NC: Thousands of customers without power amidst high winds

(WECT)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy reports more than 45,000 customers in North Carolina are without power as of 5:22 p.m. Saturday.

McDowell County Emergency Management says a High Wind Warning remains in effect.

McDowell Co. officials say to not call 911 to report power outages.

Officials say they are responding to numerous reports of downed trees and powerlines.

To stay up to date with outages, view the Duke Energy Outage Map.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
Upstate parents charged for killing son with Benadryl
Upstate child dies after given enough Benadryl to kill adult man, official says
Generic blue lights
Upstate school placed on lockdown due to ‘unsafe’ person in car line
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University President announces resignation

Latest News

Call me mister program
Clemson University's Call Me Mister program
Aliyah Boston on her time at USC
Boston on her time at USC
File Graphic
Man, woman in custody following chase of stolen vehicle
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston looks to shoot as UConn's Ayanna Patterson (34) defends in the...
Boston declares for WNBA Draft