Pickens Co. officials work to fight forest fires

(MGN)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Emergency Management says they’re working to fight fires across the county.

Officials say 10 fires have been reported since 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officials say a structure fire which turned into a forest fire has since been cleared in Cherokee Hills.

Management says firefighters are currently working to clear four fires in Pickens County.

The four fires include:

  • Hwy. 183 at the Greenville Co. line
  • Grandview Dr. in Dacusville
  • White Crest Way in Pumpkintown
  • Saluda View Drive & Pistol Club Rd.

Emergency Management says to postpone any outdoor burning and to be careful with cigarettes for the next 24 hours.

Call 911 to report all fires.

