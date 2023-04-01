Pickens Co. officials work to fight forest fires

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Emergency Management says they’re working to fight fires across the county.

Officials say 10 fires have been reported since 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officials say a structure fire which turned into a forest fire has since been cleared in Cherokee Hills.

Management says firefighters are currently working to clear four fires in Pickens County.

The four fires include:

Hwy. 183 at the Greenville Co. line

Grandview Dr. in Dacusville

White Crest Way in Pumpkintown

Saluda View Drive & Pistol Club Rd.

Emergency Management says to postpone any outdoor burning and to be careful with cigarettes for the next 24 hours.

Call 911 to report all fires.

