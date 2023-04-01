Reports: Injuries after roof collapses at Ill. theater during storm

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere(23 WIFR)
By Gray News staff and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (Gray News/WIFR) - Numerous emergency crews were sent to the area of downtown Belvidere, Illinois, after reports of a roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre.

WIFR reports that photos from the area of N. State Street in Belvidere show a fallen marquee and lots of debris in the road.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WLS that multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Their crews saw several people being carried away on stretchers.

A concert with heavy metal band Morbid Angel was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
Upstate parents charged for killing son with Benadryl
Upstate child dies after given enough Benadryl to kill adult man, official says
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
Deputies on scene after shots fired during eviction in Spartanburg County
Suspect in custody after shots fired during eviction in Spartanburg Co.
Human remains found in Oconee County
Human remains identified as missing Oconee Co. woman

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody
Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley and LSU's Alexis Morris go after a loose ball during the first...
Mulkey, LSU women rally in Final Four, reach 1st title game
Stephen Smith
Stephen Smith files reveal potential suspects
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado