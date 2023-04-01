Spring events cancelled, postponed due to severe weather Saturday

Event postponed
Event postponed(WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate events are now cancelled due to severe weather and high winds on Saturday.

The City of Easley announced the cancellation of Spring Fling which included 70 plus vendors with tents, inflatables, crafts and sound/lighting equipment that can easily be damaged due to adverse weather conditions.

Officials said the safety of the staff, vendors and event attendees is their first priority.

The Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina announced on Facebook they are postponing the car show. The group said a new date will be announced later.

The City of Greenville announced on its Facebook page that it is postponing the Image Upstate STEAM Festival. The event has 70 plus vendor tends and exhibits with robots, drones and other high tech displays that could easily sustain damage.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
Upstate parents charged for killing son with Benadryl
Upstate child dies after given enough Benadryl to kill adult man, official says
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University President announces resignation
Former President Donald J. Trump
Lawmakers in Carolinas react to Trump indictment

Latest News

Crash
1 dead following crash in Laurens County
Death investigation
Woman’s body found behind church in Easley
Christopher Upshaw
Man charged with statutory rape of child by adult
Dawn Staley takes questions after loss to Iowa in Final Four
‘We’re not bar fighters:’ Dawn Staley answers questions about playing style after Iowa loss