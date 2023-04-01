Spring events cancelled, postponed due to severe weather Saturday

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate events are now cancelled due to severe weather and high winds on Saturday.

The City of Easley announced the cancellation of Spring Fling which included 70 plus vendors with tents, inflatables, crafts and sound/lighting equipment that can easily be damaged due to adverse weather conditions.

Officials said the safety of the staff, vendors and event attendees is their first priority.

The Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina announced on Facebook they are postponing the car show. The group said a new date will be announced later.

The City of Greenville announced on its Facebook page that it is postponing the Image Upstate STEAM Festival. The event has 70 plus vendor tends and exhibits with robots, drones and other high tech displays that could easily sustain damage.

