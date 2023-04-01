Suspect arrested after robbery at Asheville bank

Armed robbery
Armed robbery(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested quickly after a bank robbery on Friday.

Around 3 p.m., the suspect identified as 30-year-old Jeremy McCanless entered the First Citizens Bank on Hendersonville Road and demanded money.

Officers apprehended McCanless as he tried to flee.

He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, communicating threats and resisting a public officer. His bond was set at $83,000.

