Woman’s body found behind church in Easley

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a woman’s body was found behind a church Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of an unresponsive woman lying behind the fellowship hall of Tabor United Methodist Church at around 4:32 a.m.

Deputies said according to a report, the woman appeared to have suffered injuries to her head and face.

Once on scene, emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the woman ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office was also on scene.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
‘Moved with kindness’: Woman returns family keepsake to Buster Murdaugh
Upstate parents charged for killing son with Benadryl
Upstate child dies after given enough Benadryl to kill adult man, official says
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison
Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University President announces resignation
Former President Donald J. Trump
Lawmakers in Carolinas react to Trump indictment

Latest News

Event postponed
Spring events cancelled, postponed due to severe weather Saturday
Christopher Upshaw
Man charged with statutory rape of child by adult
Dawn Staley takes questions after loss to Iowa in Final Four
‘We’re not bar fighters:’ Dawn Staley answers questions about playing style after Iowa loss
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to statewide protective custody at a...
Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security SC prison