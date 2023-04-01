Woman’s body found behind church in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a woman’s body was found behind a church Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of an unresponsive woman lying behind the fellowship hall of Tabor United Methodist Church at around 4:32 a.m.

Deputies said according to a report, the woman appeared to have suffered injuries to her head and face.

Once on scene, emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the woman ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office was also on scene.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.