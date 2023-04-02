3 dead, family displaced after car drives into house in Spartanburg

A third passenger was sent to the hospital
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG , S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three people are dead after a car drove into a house on Sunset Avenue near East Blackstock Road Saturday afternoon, according to the South Spartanburg Fire District.

Fire officials said there were three people in the house at the time the car drove into it, and now the family will have to find somewhere else to stay for the night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2007 Mercury Montego was travelling south on SC-215 when it veered off the right side of the roadway and struck the house.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says 64-year-old driver Donnie Edge and passenger 33 year old Amber Edge were both pronounced dead at the scene at 12:28 p.m.

Officials say a third passenger was transported to the hospital for treatment. On Sunday, the coroner identified the third victim as 69-year-old Linda Kay Vaughn.

The Coroner’s Office says no one at the home of 230 E. Blackstock Rd was injured.

The department said they reached out to the Red Cross to assist the family with finding lodgings.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more details.

